Today Is Go Purple Day

People across Co. Wexford and indeed the entire country are being encouraged to wear or display purple today as part of the national ‘Go Purple’ campaign, aimed at raising awareness about domestic violence and the supports available to victims.

The initiative, led by An Garda Síochána in partnership with local domestic abuse services, highlights the importance of solidarity with those affected by abuse.

Purple, the campaign’s signature colour, represents love, strength, dignity, and independence — values at the heart of the movement.

Gardaí are reminding the public that help is always available, and no one should suffer in silence.

For more information or support, contact the Wexford Women’s Refuge on 053 91 21876 or free phone 1800 220 444 or visit www.womensaid.ie. who have a 24 hour helpline on 1800 341 900

