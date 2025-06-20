Today is Set for Hottest Day of the Year

Ireland is basking in a spell of warm, sunny weather, with today expected to be the hottest day of the year so far, according to forecaster Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather.

Temperatures are forecast to reach up to 28 or 29 degrees Celsius in parts of the country, with slightly cooler conditions along the coasts.

Here in the southeast is expected to enjoy highs of 25 to 27 degrees, with a mix of sunshine and some light cloud.

The warm spell is thanks to a plume of hot air from Spain, where temperatures soared to 42°C earlier this week. Speaking on Morning Mix the Carlow Weather man said, “We’re getting the edge of that heat,” noting that the system is also bringing humid conditions and a risk of isolated thunderstorms, particularly over the weekend.

While May brought an early burst of sunshine, June has been less consistent. “It’s been a mixed start to the summer,” O’Reilly admitted. “The first half of June was wetter than normal, but things have improved this past week.”

Looking ahead, the forecast remains uncertain. A battle between low and high pressure systems over the Atlantic means that conditions could vary dramatically, even within short distances. “It could be a case of 100 miles making all the difference,” said O’Reilly.

The summer solstice falls tomorrow, and while that marks the point at which days begin to shorten, Ireland’s warmest months — July and August — are still to come. O’Reilly advised people to enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, with Friday and Saturday offering the best of the weather. Sunday could see a return to showers or thunderstorms in some areas.

Related