Today sees the return of the Dail, so what challenges are facing Co. Wexford

As the Dáil returns to business after a period of tension, former Wexford Minister Ivan Yates has been reflecting on the recent political impasse.

Speaking on Morning Mix Ivan Yates has praised the Ceann Comhairle, Wexford TD Verona Murphy for her leadership. “She made a ruling that allowed the government to climb down, which is far more effective than waiting for the opposition to blink,” Yates said. He criticised the regional independents for forcing a standoff that ultimately slowed the Dáil’s return to work but is confident that with common sense prevailing, progress can resume.

Moving onto the challenges facing the country, the former Minister said they are quite significant. According to Yates, the threat of tariffs on Irish exports to the United States, particularly in pharma and medical sectors, could have severe consequences. Furthermore, the risk of losing corporate tax revenue due to tax reforms abroad remains an ongoing concern.

Domestically, housing remains the most pressing issue, “Building 300,000 houses over the lifetime of this government is a huge challenge,” Yates noted, emphasising the need for radical reform in planning, infrastructure, and government coordination to meet housing targets.

Looking forward, Mr. Yates spoke about an upcoming event organised by the Wexford Chamber of Commerce. On February 17th at the Opera House, local officials, including newly elected Senator Cathal Byrne will discuss the county’s priorities and investment needs. “It’s a great opportunity for the public to hear what the TDs have planned for Wexford and to ask the tough questions,” he said.

Tickets for the event are here :

Related