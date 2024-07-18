Todd Brothers and Bryan Dobson announced as guests at JFK Tea Party reenactment in New Ross

In an homage to history, the Kennedy Summer School is set to re-enact the famous 1963 tea party hosted by President John F. Kennedy at his ancestral homestead in Dunganstown. This commemorative event will take place on the afternoon of Thursday, August 29, at the JFK Arboretum in New Ross, marking the 61st anniversary of Kennedy’s visit there.

The celebration will feature a mix of engaging talks, entertainment, and a traditional afternoon tea, all in honor of the historic presidential visit. A highlight of the event will be the presence of esteemed former RTE journalist and news presenter Bryan Dobson as the guest of honour. Dobson, who retired in May after a distinguished 37-year career with RTE, will share reflections on his extensive experience covering major stories both domestically and internationally. Attendees can also look forward to insights into his personal interests, including his passion for sailing.

Throughout his career, Dobson reported on pivotal events such as the Northern Ireland peace process, the Good Friday Agreement, the economic crash, various elections, and notable state visits. His international assignments included covering South Africa’s first democratic elections, US presidential elections, and the UK’s Brexit referendum.

The event will be hosted by Seán Connick, CEO of the John F. Kennedy Trust, with support from the Wexford Federation and the Irish Countrywomen’s Association.

Also in attendance will be Todd Brothers, who has timed his visit from the US to coincide with the tea party. Brothers, who began his musical career at St. Michael’s Theatre in New Ross, has performed in venues such as The Helix Theatre, the National Concert Hall, Covent Garden, and the Royal Albert Hall. He has also provided backing vocals for Josh Groban at the 3 Arena. Currently based in San Francisco, Brothers is excited to return to his roots and be part of the Kennedy Summer School festivities.

