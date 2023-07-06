Tombrack National School given green light for extension

Some good news for Ferns as Tombrack national school sees extension approved by the Minister for Education.

Norma Foley has given the green light for the extension which will include an additional mainstream classroom as well as a special educational needs base and associated and auxiliary accommodation.

Senator Malcolm Byrne has welcomed the news

He said,

“This is great news for the excellent team led by principal, Edel Gahan, the staff, the board of management but most importantly the students.”

“This is a progressive school in a beautiful setting with great community support. The extension will be put to very good use.”