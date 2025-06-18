Tony Dempsey Leads Call to Prioritise Ageing Well in Wexford

Wexford’s Age Friendly Ambassador, former TD and Wexford Senior Hurling Team Manager Tony Dempsey, has joined a national call to put physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing at the heart of how Ireland supports its ageing population.

As part of Age Friendly Ireland’s Ambassadors’ Day, held this year at VISUAL Carlow, Dempsey united with 30 prominent figures from across Ireland — including Francis Brennan, Sandy Kelly, Celia Holman Lee, and Gavin Duffy — to advocate for a more supportive and inclusive society for older people.

Recent insights gathered by Age Friendly Ireland show that nearly 80% of Ambassadors fear mental or cognitive decline more than any other aspect of ageing. However, more than half said they remain hopeful thanks to the country’s growing commitment to inclusivity, respect, and independent living for older adults.

Addressing the event, Dempsey said:

“It’s an honour to represent Wexford through Age Friendly Ireland. I’m committed to making our county a better place for older people. I’d encourage anyone — whether they’re older themselves or simply want to learn more — to reach out to their local Age Friendly Programme through their council.”

The Ambassadors’ Day focused on the theme “Wellbeing in Later Life — Physical, Mental and Emotional Health”, highlighting the importance of dignity, purpose and connection as Ireland’s over-65 population is projected to double by 2050.

Age Friendly Ireland, working with all 31 local authorities, leads dedicated programmes across the country in partnership with older people, local councils, service providers, and communities. Ambassadors are appointed by their local councils to challenge ageism, promote active ageing, and foster local change.

Catherine McGuigan, Chief Officer of Age Friendly Ireland, said:

“Too often, ageing is framed around decline, but the reality is far more positive. Older people are living longer, contributing more, and redefining what it means to grow older in Ireland. This year’s event underlines the importance of mental, emotional and physical wellbeing in this conversation.”

To learn more about ageing well in Ireland or to get involved, visit agefriendlyireland.ie or contact your local Age Friendly Programme through your county or city council.

You can view the full list of Age Friendly Ambassadors here.

