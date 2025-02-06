Training for Wexford primary school teachers to teach foreign languages will begin next year.

Training for primary school teachers to teach foreign languages will begin next year.

Spanish, German and French will be among the languages included in the curriculum shake-up in the coming years, and will be studied from third to sixth class.It will begin with simple awareness of different languages and greetings before moving to basic communication in fifth and sixth class with a focus on oral skills.

Under the draft plans, foreign languages would be introduced to schools on a phased basis and upskilling for teachers would take place over a five-to-six year period. Schools will have the option to select the languages they teach, based on resources and demographic.

Details of the implementation plans were disclosed by the Department of Education in response to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil TD from North Wexford South Wicklow, Malcolm Byrne.

