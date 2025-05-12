Back to News

Tributes paid to Garda Kevin Flatley

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

Minister for Justice James Browne has paid heartfelt tribute to the Garda officer who was tragically killed while on duty over the weekend.

Garda Kevin Flatley was struck by a motorcycle while carrying out a speed checkpoint in north Dublin.

Expressing condolences to the officer’s wife Una, their children, colleagues, and community, Minister Browne said the death is a stark reminder of the daily risks Gardaí face in protecting the public.

He confirmed that supports are being put in place for the officer’s family and colleagues.

Calling for a renewed focus on road safety, the Minister highlighted the dangers of speeding and distracted driving, especially mobile phone use.

He also backed calls for a review of road safety policies, stressing the importance of both public responsibility and ensuring Gardaí can return home safely after every shift.

Listen back here:

