Tributes pour in for former Labour leader from Wexford

Minister Browne pays tribute to Deputy Brendan Howlin who will not seek Dáil re-election.

Fianna Fáil T.D. and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne T.D. has paid tribute to fellow County Wexford T.D. Brendan Howlin, who has announced that he will not seek re-election to the Dáil.

“I want to wish Brendan every success as he steps down following his distinguished service to the people of County Wexford as a T.D., Senator and Councillor.

“In his 41 years of service as a public representative, Deputy Howlin served with distinction. He was never afraid to make difficult decisions in serving his county and country. He made such decisions with the best interests of his county and country at heart. His family and close friends and supporters can be very proud of him. I hope that he enjoys a long and happy retirement. Whatever interests Brendan pursues in his retirement, I am sure that he will continue to make a difference in his hometown of Wexford and further afield.”

