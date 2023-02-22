Trinity Wharf development on the South end of Wexford Town finally going ahead

Work on the much anticipated Trinity Wharf development on the South end of Wexford Town is set to commence next Monday 27th.

The multi complex development comprising of a hotel, apartments and retail had been delayed by 2.5 years to allow negotiations with Iarnrod Eireann to conclude as the development will cross one of their live lines.

The Trinity Wharf site will facilitate a new sustainable urban quarter with a high-quality public realm, mix of modern office space, hotel accommodation, leisure and residential development, a landmark cultural and events building, 58 residential units and a multi-storey car park. The leisure and residential development includes the provision of a 64 berth marina, a new boardwalk linking Trinity Wharf with Paul Quay and the Crescent, new public realm spaces and an urban greenway. It will provide a location at the south end of Wexford town that can be adapted for use for outdoor events, performances and festivals.

The Chairman of Wexford County Council, George Lawlor, broke the News on Morning Mix this morning saying that himself and Minister Darragh O’Brien will turn the sod on March the 2nd.