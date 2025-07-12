Trump To Impose 30% Tariffs on EU as Lawlor Warns of “Predictable Unpredictability” and Urges Urgent Negotiations

Donald Trump has announced 30 per cent tariffs on the EU.

Posting on his social media platform Truth Social, the US president says the new rate – which will also apply to Mexico – will come into effect on August 1st.

European negotiators have been scrambling to reach an agreement with the Trump administration before then, to avoid taxes being placed on EU goods being sold in the US.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Labour’s Enterprise Spokesperson, Wexford TD George Lawlor said that this decision will cause further unpredictability:

“Well, one of the things we’ve seen in the past couple of weeks is the predictable unpredictability of Donald Trump and certainly the announcement that 30% tariffs are to be imposed on all imports from the EU to the US market in some respects is unsurprising, because Donald Trump does an awful lot of things that he doesn’t follow through on. However, there is still time for negotiations. There’s still time for Europe to get the proper deal for Europe. I would predict a lot of negotiations behind the scenes, but I would also predict further changes because that is the matter in which Donald Trump is going about his business.”

