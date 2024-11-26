Turn2Me Encourages people to Prioritise Mental Health this Christmas with Free Online Services 

Turn2Me, Ireland’s national mental health charity, is urging people to make use of its free online mental health services in the lead-up to Christmas. The festive season, often painted as a joyful time, can bring significant stress, anxiety, and loneliness for many. With pressures ranging from financial worries to social obligations, the need for accessible mental health support has never been greater.

Turn2Me provides free, professional mental health services online, including counselling sessions, support groups, and helpful tools like guided meditations and mood tracking. These services are available to anyone in Ireland, offering a lifeline to those who may feel overwhelmed by the holiday season. Here are five reasons why people should avail of Turn2Me’s free mental health services:

1. Managing Financial Stress

The festive period often brings significant financial pressures, from buying gifts to hosting gatherings. For many, this leads to heightened anxiety and worry. Turn2Me’s services can help people develop strategies to manage financial stress and navigate these challenges without compromising their mental well-being.

2. Coping with Loneliness

Christmas can be an isolating time for those who are away from loved ones or who feel disconnected from festive celebrations. Turn2Me offers a range of services, including online support groups, where people can connect with others facing similar challenges and feel less alone during the season.

3. Dealing with Family Dynamics

Family tensions can rise during Christmas, as people come together for extended periods, often reigniting old conflicts or creating new ones. Turn2Me’s free counselling sessions provide a safe space to talk through these issues, helping individuals set boundaries and manage emotions effectively.

4. Combatting Seasonal Anxiety and Depression

The darker days and colder weather of winter can exacerbate feelings of sadness or depression, particularly around Christmas. Turn2Me’s professional counsellors can help individuals develop coping mechanisms to manage these feelings and work towards a healthier, more balanced mindset.

5. Maintaining Work-Life Balance

Balancing work responsibilities with holiday preparations and personal obligations can feel overwhelming. Turn2Me’s services offer practical advice and support to help people maintain equilibrium, reduce stress, and prioritise their mental health amidst the chaos of the season.

While Christmas is often seen as a time for joy and celebration, the reality can be very different. The festive season frequently brings a mix of heightened expectations, financial strain, social obligations, and the pressure to create “perfect” experiences. For those who have experienced loss or family difficulties, Christmas can also serve as a painful reminder of what’s missing, amplifying feelings of sadness or grief.

“Christmas can be a challenging time for many, particularly when expectations clash with reality,” Fiona O’Malley, CEO of Turn2Me, said, “The financial strain, social pressure, and even loneliness that often come with the festive season can take a toll on mental health. That’s why we’re encouraging people living in Ireland to make use of Turn2Me’s free, accessible mental health services. There’s no need to face these challenges alone—we’re here to help.”

Adults living in Ireland can access Turn2Me’s services by visiting Turn2Me.ie The platform is easy to use, completely confidential, and available to anyone over the age of 18. These free services include up to six free counselling sessions, unlimited free support groups, a free meditation programme and a free ‘Thought Catcher’ online mood diary.

