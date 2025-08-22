Turn2Me Offers Six Key Tips to Help Students Prepare for Leaving Cert Results Day

As over 1600 students in Wexford & thousands of students across Ireland prepare to receive their Leaving Certificate results this morning (Friday, 22nd August) national mental health charity Turn2Me is offering practical guidance to help manage the anxiety, stress, and emotions that often accompany this significant milestone.

“Leaving Cert results can feel overwhelming, but it’s important to remember that these grades don’t define you or your future,” said Fiona O’Malley, CEO of Turn2Me. “They are just one stepping stone in life, not the whole journey. There are always multiple routes to your goals and to success in life.”

Speaking to South East Radio News, Fiona had these tips to help students and their families navigate results day with confidence and care:

1. Talk About Your Feelings

Bottling up stress or anxiety can often make it worse. Whether it’s with a parent, friend, sibling, or teacher, opening up about your emotions can ease the pressure. Simply saying your worries out loud can bring relief. For those who may not feel comfortable talking to someone they know, Turn2Me offers free professional online counselling and peer support groups.

2. Keep Results in Perspective

Your results are just one part of your story. Many successful individuals didn’t get the points they initially hoped for. There are plenty of alternative routes – from PLCs and apprenticeships to conversion courses, mature entry options, and international study. Remember: this is a moment in time, not your final destination.

3. Limit Social Media Use

Results day can spark a flood of social media posts that may trigger unhelpful comparisons. If you think scrolling might negatively impact your mood, take a break from social media, even if just for a day or two. Focus on your own experience, not others’.

4. Take Care of Your Body

Your physical wellbeing plays a major role in your mental health. Prioritise sleep, eat nourishing meals, stay hydrated, and get some light exercise. Avoid excess caffeine or alcohol, which can worsen feelings of anxiety or stress.

5. Make a Plan for the Day

Think about where you want to be and who you want to be with when you open your results. Surround yourself with people who will support you, regardless of the outcome. Planning ahead can help you feel more in control and reduce panic.

6. Reach Out for Support if You Need It

You don’t have to go through this alone. Turn2Me offers up to six free professional counselling sessions, as well as group support services for students facing similar challenges. Seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Fiona O’Malley added, “It’s natural to feel anxious in the run-up to results, but there are many options and supports out there. Our message to students is simple: you are more than your results. Your value and your potential are not tied to a set of exams.”

Turn2Me is encouraging both students and parents to prioritise mental health during this period and to seek help if feelings of stress become overwhelming.

For more information or to book free mental health support sessions, visit 👉 www.turn2me.ie

