Tusla Report Highlights Rising Child Protection Referrals in Wexford and South East

Tusla’s 2024 annual report reveals a growing need for child protection and family support services in Wexford and Waterford, with 6,880 referrals made across the region last year.

Over 3,600 children were directed to early intervention and family support services, while 61 children were taken into care—44 of them for the first time.

Tusla currently has 1,358 open cases, with 32 children listed on the Child Protection Notification System due to serious concerns.

161 young people are in aftercare services, receiving support between the ages of 18 and 23.

The report highlights key social pressures driving demand, including poverty, homelessness, addiction, and domestic violence.

Acting Regional Chief Officer Joanne Twomey told South East Radio that while Tusla is expanding capacity and reforming services for faster response times, it urgently needs more foster carers, social workers, and interagency support.

A new national foster recruitment team has already recruited 23 new foster carers, but local efforts continue.

In addition, 1.5 million historical adoption records have been digitised, making it easier for individuals to access personal histories

