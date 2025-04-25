Two Big GAA Games this Weekend For Wexford

There are two hurling championship matches to look forward to tomorrow (Saturday), when the minors take on Dublin in Chadwicks Wexford Park at 12 noon, followed by the seniors taking them on in Parnell Park at 4.30 p.m.

Minor Hurling

Tickets for the minor match must be bought online, and are available here. They cannot be purchased in shops. U16s go free when accompanied by an adult, with no ticket required.

Manager Richie Flynn has named the following squad:

Senior Hurling

For the senior match, a limited number of tickets (terrace only) remain available here. They can also be purchased in the usual SuperValu & Centra stores. Please note that tickets are required for U16s.

There will be live commentary here on South East Radio

There is one change to our starting 15, with Jack Redmond coming in at number 10 in place of Jack O’Connor. In addition, Shane Reck makes a return to the matchday squad. The full squad announced by manager Keith Rossiter is as follows: