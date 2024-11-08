Back to News

Two Cars Destroyed By Fire In Two Separate Incidents

News

AuthorNews Desk

The Road Safety Authority is being asked to examine the surface on a section of the New Ross close to Scarawalsh roundabout.

It’s after two cars were destroyed by fire in two separate incidents in a matter of days on the New Ross link road close to Scarawalsh roundabout.

The first incident happened on Wednesday morning when a top of the range Jaguar was destroyed after it burst into flames.

A mercedes car suffered the same fate when it went on fire near the same spot yesterday evening.

The occupants of both cars escaped without injury.

