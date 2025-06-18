Two Elderly Passengers Injured in Serious Single-Vehicle Crash Near Ballycogley

There has been two elderly casualties this evening (Wednesday) following a single vehicle collision which has been described as “serious”, on the Kilmore Road, just off the N25, south of Ballycogley.

Two units of Wexford Fire Brigade as well as National Ambulance Service personnel were in attendance following the incident, and the road remains closed at the moment.

Wexford Ambulance Officer Ger Carty told South East Radio News of the incident, while Acting Chief Fire Officer Ray Murphy told us that the two passengers that were involved in the crash were “responsive and sitting up in the ambulance” and that they were going to be brought to hospital as soon as possible.

It’s understood that a tow truck is en route to the scene of the accident, and once the cleanup operation has been completed, it’s expected that the road will reopen.

