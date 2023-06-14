Two girls struck by train in Co Sligo

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident in Sligo where two girls have been struck by a train.

The incident occurred at Ballysadare, between Sligo and Collooney this afternoon. It was the 3.05 service from Connolly to Sligo.

It is thought that the two girls were trying to get out of the way but could not clear the tracks on time.

There are currently 100 passengers still on board the train who are awaiting clearance to be able to disembark.

Iarnrod Eireann said that bus transfers will be operating between Boyle and Sligo until further notice.