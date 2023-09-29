Two men to appear in court this morning in relation to this weeks cocaine seizure involving a trawler off the Wexford Coast

It’s expected two men will appear in court this morning in relation to the 157 million euro cocaine seizure off the coast of Cork.

The seizure was the largest of it’s kind in the history of the state, according to Gardaí.

Five other men are being held at Garda stations in Fermoy, Mallow, Cobh and Wexford.

Three of the men being held are believed to be of Ukrainian descent, two are Iranian, one is a UK national and the seventh man is believed to be Dutch.

Yesterday Garda Commissioner Drew Harris confirmed that Irish drug gangs were involved in the trafficking of the cocaine seized this week.

Related