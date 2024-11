Gardaí have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the discovery of a man’s body in Gorey.

The body of the man, in his 40s, was found at a residence in Clonattin, Wexford in July of this year.

The investigation is ongoing, led by a Senior Investigation Officer.

The arrested individuals, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s, are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

