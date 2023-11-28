Two people taken to hospital after crash in Kilmuckridge

Two drivers have been taken to hospital following a collision just outside of Kilmuckridge village earlier this evening.

The crash happened close to Kilnamanagh National School.

One passer-by, Don Lavery, posted about the incident on X:

“I was the first to come upon this head on crash outside Kilmuckridge. Two drivers injured. I got one chap out of his car, and then stopped traffic coming along the road, until Gardai relieved me after about 40 mins. It happens so easily. Slow down folks!”

Both drivers from both cars were taken to hospital with minor injuries.