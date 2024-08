GardaĆ­ and emergency services attended a traffic collision that occurred at approximately 5:15pm on the 29th of August 2024 in Wellingtonbridge

A car and a lorry were involved in this collision.

A woman aged in her 80s and a man aged in his 50s were conveyed to Wexford General Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during this collision.

The road involved is open for use.

