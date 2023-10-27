Two week extension for submitting applications for payment under the National Farm Safety Measure

Minister of State with responsibility for Farm Safety at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, T.D. announced a two-week extension to the deadline for submitting applications for payment under the National Farm Safety Measure to Friday 10th November. The deadline of Friday 27th October for submitting expressions of interest remains unchanged.

Making the announcement, the Minister said:

“I am extending the deadline for submission of applications for payment by two weeks to Friday 10th November 2023. I want to give farmers who have submitted an expression of interest by this Friday 27th October time to purchase their investments and submit their claims. It is important that every farmer invests in quad helmets if operating a quad and replaces any damaged or missing PTO shaft covers.”

In announcing the extension, the Minister highlighted a recent study by the National Office of Clinical Audit and St. Vincent’s University Hospital on quad bike related trauma in Ireland. This study demonstrated the clear benefit of wearing a quad helmet where the incidence of head injuries, the most severe body injury, was reduced from 47% of cases where no helmet was worn to 7% of cases where a helmet was worn.

To apply for the measure, a farmer or Farm Advisory System approved Advisor, must submit an expression of interest before investing in the equipment and no later than Friday 27th October.

Once an expression of interest has been submitted, the application for payment (claim) must be submitted no later than Friday 10th November 2023.

The measure provides a financial contribution to participating farmers covering 60% of the eligible cost of a maximum of two quad bike helmets and four PTO shaft covers.

Farmers are reminded that receipts must confirm that the investments meet the quality standards set out in the terms and conditions.

From 20th November 2023, it will be mandatory for all operators of All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs /Quads) to undergo training and to wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including a helmet, when using such vehicles for work.

Any queries regarding the Scheme should be directed to: farmsafetymeasure@agriculture.gov.ie

