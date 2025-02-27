Uisce Éireann announces significant progress on upgrade to Enniscorthy Regional Water Supply Scheme

Uisce Éireann is making significant progress on a €19 million investment to upgrade the Enniscorthy Regional Water Supply with pipe laying now complete.

The project when complete will benefit more than 11,000 customers, ensuring a reliable and sustainable water supply for Enniscorthy and surrounding areas. It will also enable the removal of the supply from the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) list of vulnerable water supplies and will ensure continued compliance with national drinking water standards.

Critical improvements to the scheme include upgrading the Vinegar Hill Water Treatment Plant, replacing the raw water intake facility at Clonhaston and constructing a new pumping station. A total of 2km of water mains is being re-routed to facilitate the transfer of water from the River Slaney to the Vinegar Hill Treatment Plant. Pipe laying along the L-2020 is now complete and a temporary road surface has been laid. Permanent reinstatement of the road will commence from April. Traffic management will be in place during this time, but every effort will be made to minimise disruption for the community.

Commenting on the importance of the project for the community, Diane Carroll, Portfolio Manager at Uisce Éireann, said:

‘We’re proud of the progress on this critical project for the people of Enniscorthy. The improvements and upgrades to the existing water infrastructure will have a significant benefit to the local community. The new and improved scheme will ensure a reliable and sustainable water supply, while the increased capacity will support future growth and development of the town. With pipe laying now complete in the town and permanent reinstatement of the road due shortly, we would like to thank the community for all their support to date while we deliver this project’.

The project is being delivered by David Walsh Civil Engineering Ltd on behalf of Uisce Éireann and is due for completion towards the end of 2025.

Uisce Éireann customers in Wexford can receive real time updates for local issues with Uisce Éireann’s free text service. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie

Uisce Éireann is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.

