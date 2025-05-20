Uisce Éireann Appeals to Wexford Public to Conserve Water Amid Prolonged Dry Spell

Uisce Éireann is appealing to customers in Wexford to reduce water usage as dry and sunny weather continues, increasing demand on local water supplies. While Wexford has not yet reached drought status, water supplies in Gorey, Wexford Town, and the South Regional Supply Scheme are being closely monitored due to elevated risk.

To help protect supplies, Uisce Éireann is implementing measures including tankering to reservoirs, pressure management, and nighttime restrictions. Residents are encouraged to conserve water by using watering cans instead of hoses, keeping showers short, turning off taps when not in use, and only running dishwashers and washing machines with full loads.

The organisation has also launched an online Water Conservation Calculator at www.water.ie/calculator to help households track and improve their water-saving habits.

Leaks in the public water network can be reported 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or at www.water.ie.

