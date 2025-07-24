Uisce Éireann Introduces County-Wide Water Conservation Order for Wexford Amid Critically Low Water Levels

Uisce Éireann has announced the introduction of a Water Conservation Order — commonly referred to as a hosepipe ban — for the entire County Wexford area, effective from Saturday, 26 July 2025, until 16 September 2025. The move comes as water levels across the county remain critically low, despite recent rainfall.

The order aims to safeguard essential water supply for homes, businesses, and public services during what has been an unusually dry and warm year.

Rainfall data recorded at Johnstown Castle shows that from May to July, Wexford received just 130.8mm of rainfall — over 40% below the long-term average of 219.6mm for the same period. The continued dry conditions, coupled with increased summer demand, have pushed local water supplies to critical levels.

Fionnuala Callery, Regional Technical Operations Manager for Water at Uisce Éireann, said:

“While it may seem like Ireland gets plenty of rain, our data clearly shows an extended period of below-average rainfall and increased demand. We are now entering the peak of summer with depleted water sources. This Water Conservation Order is essential to avoid restrictions and outages in the weeks ahead.”

She added that non-essential water use, such as using hosepipes or pressure washers, significantly increases pressure on the water network:

“A single hour of hosepipe use can consume the same amount of water a family uses in a full day. That’s why we’re urging everyone to do their part and conserve water wherever possible.”

The Water Conservation Order prohibits the use of:

Hosepipes for watering gardens or washing vehicles

Sprinklers and irrigation systems

Pressure washers

Filling or maintaining domestic paddling pools, swimming pools, or fountains

These restrictions apply to domestic users and to commercial premises for non-commercial activities, such as maintaining decorative gardens.

Uisce Éireann is already intensifying efforts to:

Detect and repair leaks across the network

Monitor consumption levels

Support businesses in managing water usage

Promote public awareness of year-round conservation

To help households and businesses monitor their water use, Uisce Éireann has launched a Water Conservation Calculator, available on the Water.ie Conservation Hub. The tool offers practical tips and shows users how much water they can save by making small changes.

“We all have a role to play,” Callery concluded. “Simple steps like taking shorter showers, turning off taps when brushing teeth, and collecting rainwater for gardening can make a real difference. Our message is clear: leave the hose and pressure washer in the shed this summer.”

Leaks in the public water network can be reported 24/7 by calling 1800 278 278 or by visiting www.water.ie.

For full details of the Water Conservation Order and conservation tips, visit the Uisce Éireann Water Conservation page.

Fionnuala Callery from Uisce Eireann gave South East Radio News this update:

