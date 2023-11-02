Uisce Eireann issue statement relating to Wexford water supply outage

Uisce Eireann have issued a statement following further water outages in Wexford Town. They say they are working to repair the issue as quickly as possible:

Uisce Eireann has identified a large burst on a water main that supplies Wexford Town, which is impacting treated water storage levels at Coolcots Reservoir Zone.

Every effort is being made to maintain supply to as many customers as possible, however, repairs are complex due to the location of the burst and the wet weather conditions impacting ground conditions.

Crews are working on repairs in order to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible. While repairs are underway, customers in the following areas of Wexford Town may experience supply outages and/or low pressure: Coolcots, Barntown Clonard, Townparks, Whitemill, Whiterock, Clonard, Mulgannon, Carricklawn, and surrounding areas of Wexford Town.

Repairs are expected to be completed by this evening, Thursday, 2 November. Please note that it typically takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

Thanking the community for their patience, Uisce Éireann’s Jim Fitzgerald said: “The repairs in Wexford Town are being conducted as quickly as possible to minimise disruption to the community and restore water for all customers.

“We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate their patience as we work to repair the burst and return normal water supply.”

Alternative Water Supply:

To support impacted customers, alternative water supplies with clean drinking water are in place at: Clonard Village, Cluain Dara, Ferndale, Belvedere, Ard Carman and Clonard Church until normal water supply returns. Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure as per Health Service Executive (HSE) advice.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Uisce Éireann continues to provide detailed, real-time and local information about water service and supply issues on www.water.ie. The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and updates are also issued via Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @IWCare. Business customers can sign up to Uisce Éireann’s text alert system to receive updates on supply interruptions over four hours in duration at www.water.ie/business-updates. To register as a vulnerable customer or as an alternative contact, visit www.water.ie/vulnerablecustomer.

