Uisce Éireann Urges Wexford Public to Conserve Water Ahead of Fleadh 2025

With over 600,000 visitors expected to descend on Wexford for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2025, Uisce Éireann is appealing to residents and businesses across the county to take urgent steps to conserve water.

A Water Conservation Order is currently in place due to reduced rainfall, high temperatures, and increased demand on local water supplies. Uisce Éireann warns that demand is set to surge during the festivities, and practical conservation efforts will be essential to maintain supply.

Regional Technical Operations Manager, Fionnuala Callery, acknowledged the strong cooperation from the local community to date and emphasised the need for continued support. “By making small changes—like taking shorter showers, using a watering can instead of a hose, and fully loading appliances—we can all help ensure a sustainable water supply during the Fleadh,” she said.

In preparation for the event, Uisce Éireann has carried out extensive leak detection and repair work, fixing 397 leaks across Wexford in the first half of 2025 alone. Over 1,500 acoustic noise loggers have been deployed to identify underground water loss, including 600 in Wexford town.

To report leaks or find more water-saving tips, visit www.water.ie/conservation.

