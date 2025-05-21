Uisce Éireann Working to Restore Water Supply in Wexford Town

Uisce Éireann is currently working to restore water supply to homes and businesses in the Cluain Dara area of Wexford Town, following a disruption caused by an issue in the local network.

Water service crews have been dispatched and are carrying out repair works, with the utility company making every effort to restore supply as quickly as possible.

Once repairs are complete, it generally takes between three to four hours for the water supply to fully return across the network, particularly for properties located at higher elevations or near the end of the supply line.

In a statement received by South East Radio News, Padraig Lyng of Uisce Éireann extended his thanks to affected customers for their patience, stating:

“We understand how disruptive unplanned outages are and we regret the inconvenience caused. We thank those impacted and assure them we are working to return a normal supply as quickly as possible.”

Customers registered with Uisce Éireann as vulnerable will continue to receive direct updates during outages lasting longer than four hours.

For support or updates, customers can contact the 24/7 customer care helpline at 1800 278 278, or reach out via Twitter @IWCare. Further information is available on the Water Supply and Services section of the Uisce Éireann website.

A free text alert service is also available for real-time updates on local water issues. Customers can sign up using their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie.

