Uisce Éireann working to restore water supply to customers in Wexford Town

Uisce Éireann crews are working to restore water supply to customers in Wexford Town, following an issue on the raw water main serving the Newtown Water Treatment Plant.

Production of water is currently being impacted which may result in water supply disruption for customers in Whitemill, Townsparks, Ard Charman, Barntown, Clonard and the surrounding areas of Wexford Town.

Alternative water supplies will be made available shortly.

Uisce Éireann’s Padraig Lyng has assured customers that every effort is being made to restore a full water supply as quickly as possible.

“We understand the inconvenience of an unplanned outage and we thank customers for their support while our works continue to restore supply.”

Repairs are expected to be completed by 8:00 pm which will allow the plant to resume full production, and reservoirs will refill from this time.

Typically, it takes a number of hours for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage. However, it may take longer for customers at the end of the network or on higher ground as the system recharges.

Uisce Éireann is asking customers of the Newtown Water Treatment Plant to be mindful of their water usage and to make all efforts to conserve water while repairs are being carried out.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours. To register as a vulnerable customer or as an alternative contact, visit our Vulnerable Customers page.

Uisce Éireann is committed to keeping customers informed across multiple platforms 24/7 and we encourage customers to engage with us through our website, X channels @IWCare and @IrishWater and through our customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Uisce Éireann has a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at our Text Updates page.

