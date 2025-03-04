Ukraine Resident calls for mediation

The US has suspended all military aid to Ukraine.

It means it’ll stop receiving American weapons and air defence systems which have been crucial in its defence against Russia.

A White House official claims Donald Trump wants to ensure there’s a commitment to peace – though Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants American security guarantees.

Alexander a Ukrainian resident and regular contributor to the Morning Mix show, spoke earlier to Alan Corcoran on the rising tensions following the recent meeting between Ukrainian President Zelensky and US officials, including President Trump and Vice President Vance. While many Ukrainians still support President Zelensky, Alexander noted that the mood in Ukraine is tense, with some viewing the US officials’ actions as bullying. He explained that Zelensky’s appearance in the Oval Office, dressed in his wartime attire, symbolizes Ukraine’s ongoing struggle against Russia and is supported by many in Ukraine, despite differing opinions.

One of the main issues raised by Alexander was the recent suspension of US military aid to Ukraine by President Trump, which he believes will severely impact the country’s defense efforts. He recalled a previous period when the lack of US supplies led to the loss of critical territories in eastern Ukraine. Alexander further expressed concern over President Trump’s stance, claiming it undermines Ukraine’s position by seemingly aligning with Putin’s objectives.

Alexander called for mediation to resolve the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and the US, rejecting President Trump as a potential mediator due to his perceived support for Putin. He emphasized the need for neutral parties to step in, with figures such as French President Macron or UK leader Sir Keir Starmer possibly serving as more acceptable mediators to find a balanced solution.

Related