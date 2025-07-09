Ukrainian Ambassador Visits South West Wexford for Celebration of Solidarity and Culture

The South West Wexford Family Resource Centre (SWWFRC) in Ramsgrange warmly welcomed Her Excellency Larysa Gerasko, Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland, on Tuesday, 8th July 2025, for a moving community celebration of resilience, culture, and connection.

The event, co-organised with local photography group Blokes with Cameras, brought together Ukrainian families, local residents, and staff in a heartfelt show of solidarity. Beginning with a traditional harp performance and balcony speeches, the day featured a colourful cultural programme including live music and a touching exhibition of artwork created by Ukrainian children living in the area.

In her address, Ambassador Gerasko spoke with deep emotion about Ukraine’s ongoing struggle and the unwavering support received from Ireland. “More than three years since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine continues to defend not only its sovereignty and territorial integrity, but the very values that bind our democracies together — freedom, dignity, and peace,” she said.

She expressed her gratitude to the people of Ireland and to communities like Ramsgrange that have welcomed displaced families with open arms. “Ireland may be a neutral country — but you have never been neutral when it comes to human dignity,” she told the crowd. “This Centre has offered more than assistance — it has offered hope.”

Following the speeches, guests gathered in the SWWFRC café to share refreshments, conversations, and personal stories. The warm and welcoming atmosphere encouraged connection between long-time locals and Ukrainian newcomers alike.

Centre Manager Sharon Kennedy reflected on the significance of the day: “We were humbled by the Ambassador’s visit and deeply moved by her words. It reminds us why inclusive community support matters — not only in times of crisis, but in building futures based on respect, dignity, and hope.”

The event concluded with an interview conducted by Blokes with Cameras, capturing the spirit and significance of this special occasion in South West Wexford.

