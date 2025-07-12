“Unbelievable in This Day and Age”: Nighttime Water Restrictions Continue in Gorey as Councillor Boland Slams Ongoing Outages

Nighttime water restrictions are continuing in Gorey tonight (Saturday) as Uisce Éireann works to maintain supply during a period of high demand and low water levels.

The restrictions, running from 11pm tonight to 6am tomorrow morning (Sunday), affect Gorey Town and surrounding areas and are part of efforts to conserve water following unusually dry seasons.

Customers are being urged to reduce usage by taking simple steps such as shortening showers, fixing leaks, and only running dishwashers and washing machines when full.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Independent Councillor for Gorey Nicky Boland said that water outages such as this, shouldn’t be occurring in 2025:

“In this day and age, it’s actually unbelievable that the water supply in a big town like Gorey has to be turned off from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. to allow for the water build up in the tanks again. There’s been an awful lot of outages in Gorey Town. The people of Gorey Town have been suffering terribly there for the last three or four years, but particularly for the last six months. I think this is outage number eight or nine.”

