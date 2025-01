An unexploded Shell believed to be historical possibly from World War 2 has been detected in Mayglass.

Gardaí and emergency services were notified after the shell was discovered by workers on land in the Mayglass area yesterday.

A cordon is currently in place as Wexford Gardai await the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to make the area safe.

Sergeant Aisling Ferriter from Wexford Gardai gave this update:

