University Hospital Waterford is set to announce an extension to cardiac services in the coming days.

At the moment, they only operate on weekdays from 8am to 8pm and is currently limited in operation to weekdays, excluding bank holidays.

But that will be extended to include weekends from the same time, later this month.

University Hospital Waterford received approval to begin recruitment to enable the operation of the emergency cardiac service 7 days per week from 8am to 8pm in September last year but did face a backlog in relation to recruitment. Junior Health Minister Mary Butler, says roles have now been filled to allow for the expansion of services.

The ‘go live’ date is expected to be March 18th

