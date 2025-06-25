Untapped solar potential for Wexford homes; While Wexford is sunniest county in Ireland, it ranks 4th nationally for installs per 1,000 people

With school out and summer in full swing, many Irish households are soaking up the sun—but increasingly, they’re also putting it to work. Enniscorthy-based energy company Pinergy is highlighting the growing momentum behind solar power and its potential to deliver real savings for families across the country.

Ireland has seen a remarkable 40% increase in residential solar panel installations over the past year, with over 138,000 homes now generating clean, renewable electricity from their rooftops. A typical 4 kWp system can produce between 3,400 and 4,200 kWh annually—enough to power major household appliances and reduce energy bills significantly. According to the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), homeowners can expect a payback period of 7–10 years, depending on energy usage and grant levels.

Over the summer months alone, an average home could save up to €466.20—split between lower electricity bills and export credits earned by feeding excess power back into the grid. Pinergy points out that with grants of up to €1,800 available through SEAI, plus the Clean Export Guarantee, there has never been a better time to go solar.

Despite Ireland’s increasing solar adoption, regional variations remain. Counties like Wexford, Dublin, and Waterford enjoy high sunshine hours but show inconsistent solar uptake. In contrast, less sunny counties like Wicklow, Meath, and Clare are leading the way with the highest installation rates per capita. Pinergy’s Kieran Larkin calls this “a clear sign that awareness is growing, but there’s still significant untapped potential—especially in some of the sunniest parts of the country.”

Pinergy encourages anyone considering solar to begin with a free home survey by a SEAI-approved installer. Their five-step S.O.L.A.R. process makes it easy: Speak, Organise, Liaise, Activate, Ready—guiding homeowners from first consultation to powering their home with sunshine.

For more information on solar installation and grants, visit Pinergy.ie or the SEAI website.