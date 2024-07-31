Unworkable quotas and lack of clarity within the fishing industry

There was shock and outrage in the county recently after a video emerged on line of fishermen having to throw black sole back into the sea due to quota restraints

Fishermen can legally fish for monkfish and white sole but inevitably black sole will end up in the catch

The trawlers can then “land” this fish but whatever they land will come out of the following months quotas which are already at intolerable levels

This is an ongoing issue and there is despair now amongst the fishermen who believe the industry is being criminalised which affects the whole community that has been built on fishing

Alan Corcoran was in Kilmore Quay yesterday with the Cathaoirleach of the Rosslare District Jim Codd and concerned fishermen

Listen back here:

Related