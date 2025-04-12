Up To 500 Jobs Could Be Created Across Wexford In the Coming Years

A target of up to five hundred jobs is planned in the South East over the next number of years with the assistacne of Greentec

Wexford native Ed Murphy is an entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in business. and is CEO of Greentec

The programme, in association with Enterprise Ireland was launched yesterday By Minister James Brown and was attended by small to medium business owners

Greentec will offer a range of assistance and advise for up to 20 businesses to expand and create further jobs

