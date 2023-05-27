Upcoming event in June aiming to cut down on food waste

This year’s National Food Waste Recycling Week 2023 has officially launched.

The awareness campaign runs from the 5th until the 11th June

It will be an opportunity to create awareness of how important it is that we recycle our food waste, with a particular focus on plastic contamination of that waste.

Wexford County Council will be hosting a number of events at the four main recycling centres in the county

People who attend will be given a food waste caddy, free compost for their gardens together with an information leaflet on how to recycle food waste at home.