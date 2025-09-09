Upcoming Road Closures ahead of Wexford Volkswagen Stages Motor Car Rally

Wexford County Council has decided to close the following roads to public traffic on Friday 12 September, Saturday 13 September and Sunday 14 September 2025 to facilitate the holding of the Wexford Volkswagen Stages Motor Car Rally.

Friday 12 September 2025

Ceremonial start to Wexford Volkswagen Stages Motor Car Rally at Common Quay Street and North Main Street, Wexford town.

Road Closures: Common Quay Street (L7509-1) to its junction with Corn Market, North Main Street (L3500-4/5) from its junction with Corn Market to its junction with Anne Street and Anne Street (L7513-1).

Times: 18.00 to 21.30

Alternative Routes: Travelling North Bound on Quay: Common Quay Street to Commercial Quay to Redmond Square to Selskar Street to George Street Lower to Abbey Street to Cornmarket via the R730, L3500, L7505, L7525 and the L7531.

Travelling South Bound on the Quay: King Street to Saint Joseph Street to Roches Road to School Street to Rowe Street to Church Lane via the R733, R889, L7534, L7511 and the L7510.

Saturday 13 September 2025

Stage numbers: 1-4-7 Stage name: Saltmills

Road Closure Times: 08:59 to 18:27

Road Closures

Road Nos.: L8109-1 / L8107-4/ L8107-5 / L8106-2 / L4043-4 / L4043-5 / L8110-2 / L40431-1 / L4043-6 / L4043-7 / R734-15 / R734-14 / L8102-4 / L8099-4 / L80991-2 / L8120-2 / L8120-1

Townlands: Clonmines, Taulaght, Garrycullen, Saintkierens, Tintern, Saltmills, Ballygarret, Gorteens, Stonehouse, Dungulph, Winningtown and Battlestown.

Alternative Route

Route: Haggard to Clonmines via the R733.

Saturday 13 September 2025

Stage numbers: 2-5-8 Stage name: Ballycullane

Road Closure Times: 09:33 to 19:05

Road Closures

Road Nos.: L4040-3 / L8090-1 / L8093-2 / L8093-1 / L4038-4 / L4038-5 / L80831-1 / L8087-1 / L4038-5 / L7031-3 / L7031-2 / L7030-2 / L4038-6 / L8083-4 / L8086-2

Townlands: Ballycullane, Ballinruane, Taylorstown, Yoletown, Tinnarath, Ballybrack, Bryanstown, Leegane and Newcastle.

Alternative Route

Route: Kinnagh to Saintleonards to Clonmines to Willington Bridge to Ballyowen to Rosegarland to Rosspile to Longgraigue to Newcastle via the L4040-3, L4040-4, L8105-1, R733 and the R736

Saturday 13 September 2025

Stage numbers: 3-6-9 Stage name: Camaross

Road Closure Times: 10:08 to 19:26

Road Closures

Road Nos.: L3071-6 / L3071-5 / L30072-2 / L30072-1 / L3007-4 / L3009-5 / L7017-6 / L7017-7 / L7018-2 / L7017-5 / L7017-4

Townlands: Ballyvergin, Shanowle, Camaross, Castlehaystown, Haystown, Wilkinstown, Blackhall, Davidstown and Bregorteen.

Alternative Route

Route: Ballyvergin to Crandonnell via the L3032-7, L3071-7, N25 and the L7017-4

Sunday 14 September 2025

Stage numbers: 10-13-16 Stage name: Killinick

Road Closure Times: 08:22 to 18:40

Road Closure

Road Nos.: L3064-1 / L3064-2 / L7109-1 / L7109-2 / L3065-2 / L7111-1 / L30653-1 / L71111-2 / L71111-1 / L7109-4 / L7113-5 / R736-37 / L7117-1

Townlands: Shilmaine, Twelveacre, Ballymacushin, Lough, Allenstown Little, Glaglig, Allenstown Big, Bennettstown, Heaths, Muckstown, Coldblow, Hardyglass, Rathrolan, Cotts, Ring, Ringknock, Ballymacane, Millknock, Churchtown, Sigginstown, Walshestown, Knockhowlin, Paradise, Ballyboy, Linziestown, Ballyboher, Churchtown, Grageen, Grahormick, Hilltown, Garryhack, Jonastown, Yoletown

Alternative Route

Route: Yoletown to Coolkeeran to Graheeroge to Greenfield to Shilmaine via the L3053-2, L3053-1 and the R736

Sunday 14 September 2025

Stage numbers: 11-14-17 Stage name: Carrig on Bannow

Road Closure Times: 09:00 to 19:18

Road Closure

Road Nos.: L7063-1 / L70631-1 / L70641-1 / L7064-1 / L9005-1 / L30481-1 / L3048-2 / L3048-3 / L7077-1 / R736-22 / L7078-1 / L3070-3 / L7119-1 / L7119-2 / L3070-2 / L3070-1

Townlands: Edwardstown, Levitstown, Scurlogebush, Woodgraigue, Holmanhill, Ambrosetown, Gurlins, Johnstown (Duncormick), Craigue Little, Coolhull, Coolseskin, Cullenstown, Ballygow, Danescastle and Carrick.

Alternative Route

Route: Edwardstown to Waddingtown to Wellingtonbridge to Bannow to Bricketstown to Carrick via the R738, R733 and the R736.

Sunday 14 September 2025

Stage numbers: 12-15-18 Stage name: Foulksmills

Road Closure Times: 09:38 to 19:56

Road Closure

Road Nos.: L7033-1 / L7033-3 / L7035-2 / L7035-3 / L3034-3 / L7036-2 / L70361-2 / L70361-1.

Townlands: Slevoy, Marshalstown, Arnestown, Ballymitty, Knocktarton, Ardenagh Little, Coolcul, Coolraheen, Aughermon, Rochestown and Newtown.

Alternative Route

Route: Slevoy to Horetown to Traceytown West to Taghmon to Newtown via the L3034-5, L7057-2, L7057-1, L7022-1, L7025-2, L7025-3, L3034-1, L3032-2, L3032-1 and the R738.

Alternative routes will be signposted.

Please note that it may be possible by prior arrangement with the Wexford Motor Club to facilitate some local access at certain times.

