Update on Sport this Weekend

GAA

Wexford’s senior hurlers began their championship campaign in style with a commanding 2-24 to 0-19 victory over Antrim at Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday.

The home side impressed from the outset, with Lee Chin producing a standout first-half performance, leading the charge in front of a vocal home crowd. Crucial goals in the second half from Kevin Foley and Cian Byrne ensured Wexford kept control in a match that saw them dictate proceedings from start to finish.

Next up for the senior panel is a key clash with Dublin in Parnell Park on Saturday, April 26th, with throw-in scheduled for 4.30 p.m. Tickets are available online as well as from participating SuperValu and Centra stores. Please note that all attendees, including U16s, require a ticket for senior championship matches.

Live commentary here on South East Radio will provide live commentary.

Minor Hurlers Set for Crucial Clash Against Dublin

Earlier on the same day, Wexford’s minor hurlers will also face Dublin, with their Leinster round-robin fixture set to take place at 12 noon in Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Wexford will be looking to bounce back after suffering an opening-round defeat to Kilkenny, while Dublin also come into the tie after a loss to Galway. With only the top two teams in the group stage advancing directly to the semi-finals, and third and fourth requiring quarter-finals, this fixture takes on major significance for both counties.

Tickets for this match must be purchased online and are not available in stores. U16s are free when accompanied by an adult and do not require a ticket.

It was a disappointing week for Wexford’s football teams at minor and U20 levels as both sides exited their respective Leinster Championships.

The U20 footballers delivered a spirited performance in their quarter-final against Meath in Ashbourne on Wednesday but fell short with a final score of 0-20 to 2-10, drawing their campaign to a close.

Meanwhile, the minor footballers were narrowly beaten by Carlow (2-10 to 1-12) in a closely contested fixture at Samaritans St. Patrick’s Park on Thursday evening. Despite the loss, the team will now move forward to compete in the Tier 3 All-Ireland Championship, beginning on Saturday, May 10th.

Soccer

Wexford FC recorded a fine 2 goal win last night in the Airtricity League Division 1 clash with Treaty Utd at Ferrycarrig Park. The 2 Goals were scored by homegrown players Kalem Hartnett and Micky Rowe. 17 year-old Hartnett curled in a beautiful free kick from out side the box for the opener and Rowe scored his 7th goal of the season from inside the box after some neat footwork.

This 2 nil win has them 4th in the table and they play UCD at home next Friday night.