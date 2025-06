The post mortem exam on the man who died in a shooting in Carlow on Sunday has been completed.

22 year old Evan Fitzgerald died at the scene.

The Fairgreen Shopping Centre was evacuated when a number of shots were fired, before the gunman died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

The Shopping Centre reopened today following the incident.

GardaĆ­ are asking anyone who was in the shopping centre between 6 and half 6 on Sunday evening to come forward.

Related