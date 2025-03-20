Urgent Action needed on long awaited flood relief scheme for Enniscorthy

A Wexford senator has called for urgent action on long-delayed flood relief measures for Enniscorthy.

Senator Cathal Byrne raised the issue in the Seanad, pointing out that despite government commitments since 2014, residents and businesses have seen little progress.

In response, the Junior Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran reaffirmed his commitment to delivering the flood relief scheme but noted that environmental concerns have delayed progress.

Speaking yesterday in the Seanad, Senator Byrne invited Deputy Moran to Enniscorthy, to meet with locals and to assess the need for the scheme

The Junior Minister for Public Expenditure has reaffirmed his commitment to flood relief measures for Enniscorthy, saying he is exploring ways to fast-track the long-overdue scheme.

Responding to Senator Cathal Byrne in the Seanad, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran acknowledged the community’s frustration, particularly after years of delays despite funding being in place.

He also revealed that updates on flood relief efforts, including potential minor works, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Responding to Senator Byrne, Deputy Moran promised that the flood relief scheme would be delivered during his tenure:

Meanwhile, speaking to South East Radio News Independent Councillor Jackser Owens said

“My first priority is the householders on the Island Road and the business people who have been flooded on many occasions and can’t get insurance. Now if it’s raining for three or four nights, you’re in the house that can’t be sold because it’s a flood zone. So this is the priority. To sit down

and ask what’s going to happen now. Where is this 51 million that I signed a contract for? Is this money still here? Because I’m told it’s here, but being told that and having it here is a different kettle of fish.”

