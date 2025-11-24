Urgent Call for A Sunday Chemist in Enniscorthy

Cllr Jackser Owens has issued a strong call for action demanding that a chemist be made available every Sunday in Enniscorthy to meet the needs of the local community.

Speaking to South East Radio News he said there was growing frustration of residents especially those without transport who are forced to try to find a way to travel to Wexford town to collect prescriptions on Sundays often with sick children in tow.

“There are over 14,000 people in Enniscorthy district and we have to ensure that a chemist is open at least one hour every Sunday to prevent people from being stranded when they need essential medication,”

“It’s simply not good enough. People are getting sick on weekends as well and if they don’t have transport they are left with no option but to travel to Wexford which is not feasible for many.”

Cllr Owens is calling on local authorities and the pharmacy services to act immediately to ensure that Enniscorthy has access to vital pharmaceutical services seven days a week.

“We can’t continue to ignore the needs of this community. It’s time for action,” he concluded.

