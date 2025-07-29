Urgent Call for Family Housing as Over 100 in New Ross Wait for 3-Beds

Wexford councillor John Dwyer has sharply criticised the county’s current housing strategy, saying it fails to meet the needs of families across the region.

Speaking after the most recent Wexford County Council meeting, Cllr. Dwyer said the focus on building one- and two-bedroom homes has left many people waiting years for suitable accommodation.

“In the New Ross Municipal District alone, we have more than 100 families waiting for three-bedroom houses—some of them for up to seven years,” he said. “And it’s not just New Ross. It’s the same story in every district across the county.”

While acknowledging the importance of smaller units, John Dwyer said the numbers clearly show a much greater demand for family-sized homes, many of which are needed by households with young children.

Related