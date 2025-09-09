Urgent Call to Review Wexford Town Traffic System

A Rosslare councillor and frontline ambulance officer has issued a stark warning over changes to Wexford town’s traffic system—saying delays could be putting lives at risk.

Independent Councillor Ger Carthy, who also serves with the National Ambulance Service, says that recent changes to John Street, which has now become a one-way system, are seriously hindering access for emergency vehicles.

He says the addition of bollards on the street has made overtaking impossible in critical situations, particularly when transporting patients suffering heart attacks or strokes.

“In our business,” he said, “everyone knows this—time is muscle. When emergency services are delayed by street layouts, we’re gambling with lives.”

Cllr. Carthy stressed that the issue isn’t just John Street, but that Wexford town’s entire traffic flow is broken—particularly at peak times like 3 to 5 PM.

He highlighted the Whitemill Roundabout and the Ring Road as key pinch points and welcomed a recent commitment from engineers to review those areas and possibly introduce dual lanes.

However, he criticised what he described as an ad-hoc approach to planning:

“We were promised a full traffic plan years ago. Instead, we’re getting bits and pieces—without consultation, without strategy. That’s not acceptable.”

The councillor also claimed that the changes to John Street may be part of future cycling infrastructure, yet elected members were not informed and he’s now urging the Wexford District Council to revisit the issue and consider removing the bollards or reverting to the old system.

“This isn’t about inconvenience,” he added, “it’s about emergency access. The ambulance service, the fire service, the Gardaí—all are being affected. And it needs to be looked at urgently—and collectively.”

Speaking on Morning Mix he concluded by accusing planners of rushing through the changes before the Fleadh Cheoil to avoid scrutiny—saying the problem “hasn’t gone away” and will not be forgotten.

Councillor Carthy is now calling for an immediate review, a proper consultation process, and the issue to be brought back onto the Council agenda without delay.

