Urgent Recall: 60,000 Tower Air Fryers Pulled Over Fire Risk

Almost 60,000 Tower air fryers recalled due to fire risk

Consumers advised to stop using affected models immediately

10 July 2025 – The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is warning consumers to stop using certain models of Tower air fryers following a recall from the company. Almost 60,000 affected models have been sold in retail outlets across the Republic of Ireland.

The affected air fryers have a manufacturing defect that may cause the appliance to overheat, potentially leading to fires and risking injury or death. Although no incidents have been reported in Ireland to date, there have been reports in the UK of these products catching fire.

The CCPC is urging consumers to check if they own one of the five affected models listed below.

The air fryer models affected by the recall are:

T17023 Tower 2.2Ltr Manual Air Fryer

T17061BLK Tower 4Ltr Manual Air Fryer

T17067 Tower 4Ltr Digital Air Fryer

T17087 Tower 2Ltr Compact Manual Air Fryer

T17129L Vortx 8L Dual Basket Air Fryer

How to check your model

To find the model number, consumers should unplug their air fryer and check the appliance rating label located at the bottom of the air fryer. The model number will begin with the letter T.

Consumers who have one of the affected air fryers should stop using the product immediately, unplug it and contact Tower Housewares. They can do this on the website or by emailing towerproduct@customersvc.co.uk.

The affected products were manufactured between 2020 and 2024 and were sold in various retailers including Argos, Tesco Ireland, DID, Dealz, Lidl, Amazon and the Tower Housewares website. Other retailers may also be included.

Grainne Griffin, director of communications at the CCPC said:

“This recall covers five Tower air fryer models with a dangerous manufacturing defect that could cause the models to overheat.

“Almost 60,000 affected units have been sold in Ireland so it’s vital that consumers who have a Tower air fryer check their model. If their model is affected, it is not safe to use.”

Consumers are also reminded to always follow manufacturer, health and safety instructions when operating any electrical appliances.