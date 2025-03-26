Verona Murphy to face vote of no confidence

The opposition believes that the government’s deal with Michael Lowry was unethical, with many accusing it of blurring the lines between government and opposition. The opposition was frustrated with the government’s actions and felt their voices were not being heard. They also criticized Lowry’s behavior, including a disrespectful gesture in the chamber.

David Cullinane said “your listeners will know that a deal was done to form a government with Michael Lowry. Full details of that deal have never been published and despite several requests yesterday from all of the leaders of the opposition for that to happen it still hasn’t happened. What we do know is that a grubby deal was put in place. But then we had this fundamental principle of government and opposition where Michael Lowry who self declared that he would support the government in good times and in bad and then have the brass neck to say that he’s a member

of opposition and wants opposition speaking time.”

The discussion also focused on the current dysfunction in government, with key issues like housing and healthcare being neglected. North Wexford Fine Gael TD Brian Brennan emphasised the need for the government to function effectively to address these problems. He said that what happened yesterday was nothing short of bullying, “You’re saying that we should have a Dail and we should have Verona there, and she should be allowed referee the Dáil. How in God’s name can she be a referee with the actions that took place yesterday? It was nothing short of bullying and intimidation, not only to her, and this has to be said, but to her staff that are sitting there. How can a Dáil function with those sort of actions? We need to get on and run the country.”

Also weighing in on the conversation was Executive Editor of the Irish Independent Kevin Doyle who believes the very act of vocalising such a motion could have serious consequences for Murphy’s tenure. If opposition parties pursue this route, it may lead to a swift and decisive confrontation, marking a significant turning point in the ongoing political saga.