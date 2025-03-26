Verona Murphy to face vote of no confidence

The ongoing political drama surrounding Wexford TD Verona Murphy, the Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil, continues to escalate, with her future at the helm of parliamentary proceedings hanging in the balance. It has now been confirmed that the opposition will table a no confidence motion in her.
It a heated discussion on today’s Morning Mix David Cullinane Sinn Fein’s Spokesperson on Health and Fine Gael’s North Wexford TD Brian Brennan weighed in on the situation.
The opposition believes that the government’s deal with Michael Lowry was unethical, with many accusing it of blurring the lines between government and opposition. The opposition was frustrated with the government’s actions and felt their voices were not being heard. They also criticized Lowry’s behavior, including a disrespectful gesture in the chamber.
David Cullinane said “your listeners will know that a deal was done to form a government with Michael Lowry. Full details of that deal have never been published and despite several requests yesterday from all of the leaders of the opposition for that to happen it still hasn’t happened. What we do know is that a grubby deal was put in place. But then we had this fundamental principle of government and opposition where Michael Lowry who self declared that he would support the government in good times and in bad and then have the brass neck to say that he’s a member
of opposition and wants opposition speaking time.”
The discussion also focused on the current dysfunction in government, with key issues like housing and healthcare being neglected. North Wexford Fine Gael TD Brian Brennan emphasised the need for the government to function effectively to address these problems. He said that what happened yesterday was nothing short of bullying, “You’re saying that we should have a Dail and we should have Verona there, and she should be allowed referee the Dáil. How in God’s name can she be a referee with the actions that took place yesterday? It was nothing short of bullying and intimidation, not only to her, and this has to be said, but to her staff that are sitting there. How can a Dáil function with those sort of actions? We need to get on and run the country.”
Also weighing in on the conversation was Executive Editor of the Irish Independent Kevin Doyle who believes the very act of vocalising such a motion could have serious consequences for Murphy’s tenure. If opposition parties pursue this route, it may lead to a swift and decisive confrontation, marking a significant turning point in the ongoing political saga.
Verona Murphy’s role is to oversee parliamentary debates and maintain order and she has faced increasing criticism, especially from the opposition. The behavior witnessed in recent sessions—characterised by heckling and shouting down Murphy—has raised questions about respect for her position. Kevin Doyle expressed concern that the opposition’s coordinated approach, led by Sinn Féin, along with the involvement of other parties such as Labour and the Social Democrats, has undermined her authority.
There is some controversy surrounding Verona Murphy’s appointment, particularly her public acknowledgment of Michael Lowry, a figure at the center of the current political storm. This connection has led many in the opposition to question her impartiality, casting doubt on her ability to effectively perform her duties as Ceann Comhairle. Despite her competence and proactive political career, Kevin Doyle warned that the damage to her reputation could be too great to overcome, particularly given the charged political environment.
The political climate remains highly charged, with the opposition and government locked in a battle of words and actions. The public, too, appears divided, with some rallying behind the opposition’s calls for accountability, while others criticise the disruptive tactics employed in the Dáil.
