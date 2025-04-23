Veterinary Courses as SETU Won’t Be Available Until 2026

New veterinary courses at SETU and ATU won’t be in operation until at least 2026, but preparations are well underway for their rollout.

Higher Education Minister James Lawless, says the universities involved need time for matters including the hiring process and certification.

The establishment of the two new courses was announced last autumn.

Speaking at the Teachers’ Union of Ireland’s Congress here in Wexford, Minister Lawless says it’s unfortunate the option is not available for students this year, but work is progressing

