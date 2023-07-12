Views being sought on new sex education curriculum for Senior Cycle students in Wexford

The views of students, teachers and parents are being sought on a new sex education curriculum for Senior Cycle.

The draft update – published today – covers sexuality, gender, wellbeing and how to nurture respectful relationships.

An online survey is open until October 18th, with the curriculum to be introduced in schools in September 2024.

Sexologist Dr. Siobhán O’Higgins, a co-lead on the Active* Consent Programme, says many students will turn to the internet for guidance if they’re not given the facts in school.

Religious education teacher at Bridgetown College in Wexford, Jim Codd, believes that sex education must be inclusive but also sensitive to peoples beliefs and backgrounds.